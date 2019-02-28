Deputy In Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

MILTONA, MN — Minnesota BCA has identified the deputy who shot and killed a man this week in Miltona.

He is Alexander Herzberg with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been with the office for nearly two years.

The shooting victim has been identified as 27-year-old Tyler Schmidtbauer.

Herzberg and another deputy responded to a home early Tuesday for a domestic disturbance call.

They say Schmidtbauer came to the door with a shotgun and refused to put it down.

That’s when Herzberg opened fire.

Portions of the incident were captured on body camera video.

The deputy is on standard administrative leave during the investigation.