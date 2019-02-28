Drew Wrigley To Be Considered For His Old Job By U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Lt. Governor Drew Wrigley is closer to getting his old prosecuting job back.

Wrigley’s nomination to serve once again as U.S. Attorney for North Dakota is now moving to the full Senate for consideration.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move his nomination forward.

Wrigley served as U.S. Attorney for North Dakota from 2001 to 2009

The nomination of Peter Welte to serve as the U.S. District Court Judge for North Dakota was also considered by the Committee and is expected to be voted on next week.