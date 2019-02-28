Horace Asks the Public For Input on the Future of the City

The small city has been seeing continued growth over the last few years.

HORACE, N.D. — The city of Horace holds a public meeting to build a comprehensive plan for the future.

That growth is expected to continue with groundbreaking on two new schools in the West Fargo School District.

Construction is set to begin on a new middle school in the spring and a high school next year.

City officials want to hear from its community on how to expand the city like adding businesses, restaurants or housing.

“I want citizens to become engaged in this because this is your town and these things will affect you. So that’s what we’re trying to do here is make sure that as we move forward we got the town that everybody wants,” Mayor Korey Peterson said.

More information on the plan as well as a survey can be found here.