North Dakota’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open Friday

Future dispensaries will be opened in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Williston

FARGO, N.D. — Nearly three years after medicinal marijuana was approved by voters, the Botanist in Fargo is set to open its doors tomorrow as the first state–licensed dispensary in North Dakota.

In 2016, voters cast their vote to create a medical marijuana program in North Dakota.

After three years of legislative adjustments and the state approving licenses, the state’s first dispensary is finally ready to serve patients at 4302 13th Avenue South in Fargo.

“We’re extremely proud to be the first dispensary here in the state, and we’re looking forward to serving and providing help to patients and caregivers across the state,” said Pat Doherty, Director of New Markets and New Development at Acreage Holdings, the company that owns The Botanist.

In order to get in the building, a patient needs to provide a state–registered medical marijuana card.

From there, they will be accompanied by a staff member, where they can look at products like vaporizer pens, dry leaves, and a cannabis concentrate known as Shatter, which can treat certain conditions approved by the North Dakota Department of Health.

“They include things like cancer, ALS, Crohn’s, fibromyalgia, chronic pain,” Doherty said.

Out of all the places that applied for a medicinal marijuana license in North Dakota, state officials say The Botanist scored among the highest due to its security procedures and its patient verification processes.

More than 130 medicinal marijuana cards have been issued, setting the stage for a busy opening day.

“We’re happy for the qualifying patients to be able to come in and receive education in regards to the marijuana products that are available,” said Jason Wahl, the Director of Medical Marijuana for the North Dakota Department of Health.

“Our goal here is to make sure that people across the state view us as the leading medical marijuana operator,” Doherty said.

The North Dakota Department of Health says additional dispensaries in Grand Forks, Williston, and Bismarck should be opening in the next few months.

For more information on the state’s medical marijuana program, click here.