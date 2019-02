One Person Injured In West Fargo Early Morning Fire

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was transported to the hospital following an apartment fire at 1031 1st Street East in West Fargo.

Fire Department spokesman Tom Clark says police arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a ground floor apartment and a male was pulled out.

A condition report was not available.

Fire crews got a quick knockdown.

The fire was contained to one room in the unit.

There’s no word on a cause.