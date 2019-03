Shanley, Devils Lake Make State with EDC Tournament Wins

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley and Devils Lake girls basketball clinched a spot in the Class-A state tournament by winning their EDC semifinal showdowns.

The Deacons took down Davies 54-49, while Devils Lake slipped past West Fargo 63-53.

West Fargo and Davies are in the consolation round and will need to win on Saturday to make it to State.