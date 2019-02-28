Thompson, Kindred Pick up State Tournament Wins to Force Head-to-Head Showdown

The Tommies took down Shiloh Christian while Kindred beat Langdon/Edmore/Munich

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Kindred girls basketball was undaunted in having to face 3-seed Langdon/Edmore/Munich in the first round of the North Dakota Class-B state tournament.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Vikings pulled away to win 58-43.

That sets up a matchup between Kindred and Thompson. The Tommies gave Shiloh Christian no hope, routing the Skyhawks 67-23.