Driver Charged With DWI After Hitting Amish Buggy

OTTER TAIL, CO. MINN. (KFGO) – An Otter Tail County, Minnesota man was arrested in connection with a crash involving a buggy Thursday night near New York Mills.

The sheriff’s office says the car, driven by 38-year old Travis Rapatt, of New York Mills struck the Amish buggy from behind.

There were four children on the buggy.

One received minor injuries.

The driver was a 33-year old woman from rural New York Mills.

Rapatt is facing charges of DWI and Criminal Vehicular Operation.

His blood alcohol was .23, almost three times the legal limit.