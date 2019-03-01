Grand Forks Police Investigate Attempted Abduction Suspect

Police Lt. Brett Johnson says it happened around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, when the girl was walking home in the 33-hundred block of South 10th St.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a sixth-grade girl from Schroeder Middle School into his mini-van.

Police say the suspect is 50-to-60 years old, with gray/white hair and a similar-colored beard or goatee. He was wearing a tan leather jacket, blue jeans and a white baseball cap with black lettering.

The mini-van is described as red, with clothes piled in the rear. It has unknown numbered South Dakota license plates.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has surveillance video, is asked to contact the GFPD.