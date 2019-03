Kindred GBB Advances to State Final with Come from Behind Victory

Kindred Beat Thompson, 56-54

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Thompson and Kindred faced off in the Class B State Semifinal looking to advance to the State Final on Saturday night.

The Tommies controlled the game and lead by 9 after three quarters. Their lead was up to 13 at one point but the Vikings came all the way back in the fourth quarter to erase the deficit and win, 56-54.