KVRR Round Table: What to Expect from Easton Stick at NFL Combine

Stick is participating in the on-field workouts Saturday
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick will be competing in on-field workouts at the NFL Combine on Saturday.

Stick is the first Bison QB at the Combine since Carson Wentz, who was selected second overall in the 2015 draft.

The all-time-winningest quarterback in FCS history is projected to be taken anywhere from the third round to undrafted altogether in April’s draft.

