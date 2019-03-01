West Fargo, Davies Advance to N.D. Class A East Region Boys Basketball Championship

The Packers took down Devils Lake, The Eagles downed Grand Forks Red River

FARGO, N.D. — The Championship game of the North Dakota Class A East Region boys basketball tournament is set as West Fargo defeated Devils Lake 71-57 and Fargo Davies defeated Grand Forks Red River 81-61 to earn spots in the title match.

In the first game of the night, Red River kept it close early, but the Eagles pulled away by the end of the first half.

Devils Lake held on longer, going neck and neck with the Packers up until halftime, but West Fargo proved why it deserved the higher seed and took the win.

With these victories, both team advance to Saturday’s title game and earn bids in the State Tournament.