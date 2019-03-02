4 Luv of Dog Rescue Hosts Microchipping Clinic for Dogs and Cats

52% of dogs with a microchip who go missing are reunited with their owners

MOORHEAD, Minn. — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue is making it easier for pet owners to keep track of their four–legged friends.

Throughout the morning, people could bring their dogs or cats in to get injected with a microchip that contains the owner’s information.

The Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association says 52 percent of missing dogs who have a microchip were reunited with their families, which some say reduces the amount of pets that end up in shelters.

“It reassures them that if something does happen and they do end up in a situation where they’ve been separated, it allows owners piece of mind knowing that once they scan, they get that identification number, it’s going to link them to the home again where our microchips are registered through, and will help them reconnect,” said Natalie Helm, a volunteer with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

Home Again, the company that manufactures the chips, says they have helped two million pets find their way home.