Women Take Part in Sewing Retreat to Focus on Projects

They get to work on a wide range of personal projects

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Ladies get to treat themselves to some quality sewing time away from life’s distractions.

The Red Pine Quilt Shop is hosting their Winter Quilting Retreat at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes.

People can focus on working on a wide range of personal projects, from aprons to tote bags to blankets.

There are also educational demos for learning some new skills.

People who registered get a three night hotel stay, sewing space and meals.

“They get out of the house, let someone else do the cooking for a few days, someone else gets to cook and do the dishes, and make the beds in the morning and they can just get up and roll out of bed and get ready and come and sew and walk down the hall and not have to go outside in the ugly cold weather,” Joy Fetting, owner of the Red Pine Quilt Shop, said.

The Red Pine Quilt Shop holds a retreat every fall and winter.