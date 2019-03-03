Entire NDSU Bison Football Team Heading To The White House On Monday

KVRR's Keith Albertson Is In Washington, D.C. To Cover The Team's Trip And Meeting With President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — You can bet the majority of NDSU’s football team is heading to bed or already sound asleep at this hour.

That’s because the entire team and coaching staff is heading for Washington, D.C. around 4:30 Monday morning to meet the president.

We sent KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson there a day early to cover the trip.

Keith said: “It’s raining right now in our nation’s capital, but it’s going to take a lot more than this to rain on NDSU’s parade.

The team leaves early Monday morning for D.C. to meet with President Trump.

That meeting is scheduled for 11:30 eastern time.

But that is only the beginning for the Bison as they hope to make the most out of this quick trip.

After a photo op with the president, they will get a tour of the White House.

President Trump will not be providing the team with a meal like he did for the FBS Champion Clemson Tigers.

Instead, Senator John Hoeven will feed them lunch at the Capitol building after the White House tour.

After their business at the Capitol the Bison will have a few hours to explore before meeting at the Lincoln Memorial to catch their bus back to the airport.

The whole trip will take less than 24 hours, but they are making the most out of their short time in Washington, especially considering how quickly this trip was planned.

It didn’t become official until the second week of February.

Despite the short time to pull everything together, every single player from the championship team has said they will come on this trip.

Chris Klieman and the rest of the Kansas State crew will not be attending, though NDSU says they were invited.

Even former NDSU quarterback Easton Stick will travel with the squad, despite the fact that he was just in Indianapolis competing at the NFL combine.

We hope to hear from him tomorrow.

I will have you covered throughout the day tomorrow.

I’ll be live during our morning show at 7 and in the evening at six and nine.”