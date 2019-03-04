Actor Luke Perry Dies After Massive Stroke

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died.

He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died.

Among them were his children, siblings, fiancee and former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week.

Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

