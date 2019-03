Carbon-Free Electricity by 2050 in Minnesota? Republicans Say Bills Will Skyrocket

Gov. Tim Walz says his clean energy proposals would put Minnesota at the forefront of addressing climate change

ST. PAUL, MN — Gov. Tim Walz has set an ambitious goal for Minnesota to get 100 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050.

Walz says his clean energy proposals would put Minnesota at the forefront of addressing climate change.

The Democratic governor’s plan builds on the success of Minnesota’s Next Generation Energy Act, which passed in 2007.

The law requiring Minnesota utilities to get at least 25 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2025 was achieved in 2017 thanks to the growth of wind and solar power.

Republican leaders say Walz’ plan would cause electric bills to skyrocket.