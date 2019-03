Class B Boys Basketball Region One Quarterfinal Highlights

Richland, Oak Grove, Kindred, Central Cass Advance

FARGO, N.D. — The Quarterfinals of the Class B Boys Basketball Region One Tournament got underway Monday at the SHAC.

Top seeds Richland and Kindred survived close contests with Lisbon and Enderlin.

Oak Grove and Central won by bigger margins over Milnor-North Sargent and Northern Cass.

(1)Richland 63, (8) Lisbon 60

(4)Oak Grove 67, (5) Milnor-North Sargent 60

(2) Kindred 60, (7) Enderlin 54

(3) Central Cass 63, (6) Northern Cass 50