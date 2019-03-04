LIVE: Event To Help Trafficking Victims Rescheduled

"Purses For A Purpose" Rescheduled For March 7th
Adam Ladwig,

 

Mother Nature got in the way the first time, but The Next Step ND isn’t letting her stop them.

You can help a victim of human trafficking regain her independence with a purse.

The group is hosting its rescheduled fundraiser, Purses for a Purpose, this week.

The original event was postpones due to weather on February 7th.

Emily Brooks and Chris Welsand with The Next Step ND join Adam to talk about how a purse can help save a woman who escaped human trafficking.

The Next Step ND helps trafficking victims get back on their feet and into the community.

The group is collecting purses which they will fill with supplies that you normally can’t find at shelters.

They will distribute those purses to area shelters.

You can donate purses and learn more about trafficking and the group’s work on Thursday at the 2nd annual Purses for a Purpose event.

Danielle John, a trafficking survivor, will share her story.

YouthWorks and the Fargo Police Department will also share how they help fight trafficking.

The event is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7th at Atonement Church, 4601 University Dr, S, Fargo.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can find out more about helping fight trafficking by visiting www.thenextstepnd.com.

