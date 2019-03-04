Moorhead Schools Encourage Reading Through Book Fairs

S.G. Reinertsen, Ellen Hopkins, Horizon among those holding them this week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Students at S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School in Moorhead got their hands on some brand new books.

As part of the school’s annual Book Fair, 29 classes are set to file in to the book room over the next three days.

They will be able to fill their wish lists with a whole bunch of literary adventures.

After students hand in their list, their parents can pick up the desired books after they wrap up their parent–teacher conferences.

“It’s a joy. It’s one of those things that parent–teacher groups love to see, that reading helps kids grow their imaginations, grow their brains. With all the different choices, it’s nice to be able to give them options,” said Thayla Price, the President of S.G. Reinertsen Elementary’s Parent Teacher Advisory Council.

Horizon Middle School and Ellen Hopkins Elementary are other Moorhead schools having book fairs this week.