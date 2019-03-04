St. Paul school alerts parents after sex offender found on bus

On March 1, St. Paul Police informed the school that the man was criminally charged and the incident is part of an active investigation. Officials also learned the man is a registered sex offender.

According to the letter, at no time were students unsupervised by teachers and chaperones.

Full statement from St. Paul Public Schools:

During a bus ride back to the school from a field trip in Minneapolis on Feb. 28, an unidentified adult was discovered sitting in the back of a school bus returning to Chelsea Heights Elementary.

The driver immediately called dispatch to alert police. Students were under direct supervision of school staff at all times.

The adult was taken into custody at the school without incident by the Saint Paul Police Department and they are investigating the individual.

The school is in regular communication with families affected by this situation.