Two Men Sentenced For Their Role In Deadly Attempted Robbery In Fargo Hotel

The pair was part of an attempted robbery at AmericInn Hotel on September 8, 2018

Jordan Plouffe and Robert Peightal

FARGO, ND — Two men tied to a fatal stabbing and robbery at a Fargo hotel last September have been sentenced for their roles in the crimes.

19-year-old Jordan Plouffe was given two years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit terrorizing.

23-year-old Robert Peightal will serve four years behind bars for conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit terrorizing.

The pair was part of an attempted robbery at AmericInn Hotel on September 8, 2018.

Police found 23-year-old Jakob Dirks of West Fargo with stab wounds.

He later died of his injuries.

The man arrested for the stabbing, Alan Bear, was later released when the investigation determined he was defending himself.

Dirks had suspected Bear and his brother of stealing thousands of dollars from him and had enlisted the help of Plouffe and Peightal to rob them.