Veteran Who Co-Founded Fargo Air Museum And Co-Chaired Fargo AirSho Passes Away

Retired North Dakota Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Darrol Schroeder Was 88

FARGO, ND — Retired North Dakota Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Darrol Schroeder has passed away.

He co-founded the Fargo Air Museum and served as co-chair of the Fargo AirSho from its inception in 1989.

He also founded Schroeder Aviation in Davenport.

Schroeder was inducted into the North Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame in 2009.

Gov. Doug Burgum, who knew him for over 40 years, praised his devotion to his country and his community through his military service and leadership.

Darrol Schroeder was 88.

Statement on Maj. Gen. Schroeder’s passing by Gov. Doug Burgum:

“Darrol Schroeder devoted a lifetime to his country, his state and his community through his exemplary service and leadership in the U.S. Air Force and North Dakota Air National Guard and his founding roles in the Fargo AirSho and Fargo Air Museum,” Burgum said. “He was a remarkably skilled pilot, a driving force in the community, a loving husband and father, and an incredibly kind and generous person, and I am thankful to have known him personally for over 40 years. It was always inspiring to see how deeply he cared for his fellow National Guard members. Kathryn and I are tremendously grateful for his service, and we extend our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and everyone in the military and aviation communities who treasured his friendship and leadership.”