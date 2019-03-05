Class B Boys Basketball Region One Tournament Semifinal Highlights

Richland, Kindred Advance
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D. — The top two seeds, Richland and Kindred, advanced to the championship game of the Class B Region One basketball tournament.

Oak Grove kept it close until the last few minutes when the Colts pulled away to win, 74-62.

In the second game of the night, Central Cass led the Vikings at halftime. Kindred recovered in the second half to comeback and win, 47-40.

(1) Richland 74, (4) Oak Grove, 62

(2) Kindred, 47 (3) Central Cass 40

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
