Local Leaders Celebrate Women in Construction Week

Mayors from Fargo, West Fargo issue proclamations honoring the week

FARGO, N.D. — Women who have dedicated their lives to careers in construction are encouraging others to join them in the field.

As part of Women in Construction Week, the Fargo–Moorhead chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) held a gathering to promote their industry.

The organization says less than nine percent of construction workers nationwide are women.

Some say there are more chances than ever for women to carve their own career paths in construction.

“From the trades to being a bricklayer or carpenter or laborer to professional trades, for young girls, it’s great to show that there are opportunities out there, and it’s great to see there’s a network of women within this community promoting the construction industry, and I’m excited to be sharing that with others,” said Joanna Slominski of Mortenson Construction.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis were among the guests at the luncheon.