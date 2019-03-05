Man Sentenced For Identity Theft Gets Additional Sentence For Obstruction of Justice

FARGO, ND — A man convicted in 2012 of stealing the identities of 38,000 people in a massive credit card scheme has been sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison.

A federal jury in Fargo in October found Michael Adeyemo guilty of obstruction of justice for lying about his name, date of birth and other parts of his background.

He was previously sentenced in 2012 to 18 years in prison for what authorities called high-tech bank robbery that cost banks millions of dollars.

The case wound up in Fargo because U.S. Bank, one of the victims, is based here.