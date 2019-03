North Dakota Farmers Union Motorcycle Unveiled on American Choppers

Courtesy: Discovery Channel/American Choppers

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s rich history in agriculture is displayed on a national scale.

A motorcycle commissioned by the North Dakota Farmers Union is unveiled on Discovery Channel’s American Choppers.

The family farms bike shows fields, machinery and barns. It’s complete with a trailer carrying food made by North Dakota farmers.

North Dakota Farmers Union Mark Watne says Designer Paul Tetul, Jr. “nailed the design we were after” calling it a “very beautiful bike.’

The motorcycle was revealed at the Farmers Union’s annual convention in Bismarck in December, but couldn’t be shown publicly until Tuesday night’s episode.