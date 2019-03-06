Gov. Burgum Signs Bill Removing Minimum Sentences For Certain Drug-Related Offenses

It's the first bill he has signed of the 2019 Legislative Session

BISMARCK, ND — Gov. Doug Burgum has signed the first bill of the 2019 legislative session.

The bill removes mandatory minimum sentences for certain drug-related offenses.

It removes the mandatory minimum sentencing requirement for repeat offenses for manufacturing or delivering controlled substances, or possession with intent to manufacturer or deliver.

The bill does not change the class of conviction.

It takes effect on August 1, 2019.

The House of Representatives passed the bill by a vote of 81-9 and the Senate passed it 44-1.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Tom Kading, R-Fargo, and co-sponsored by Rep. Jake Blum, R-Grand Forks, Rep. Lisa Meier, R-Bismarck, Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks, Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, and Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck.