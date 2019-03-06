Grand Forks Police Asking For Information on Runaway Reported Missing Last Month

Austin Erickson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Police is asking for help finding a runaway reported missing February 4th.

Brizza Bouvette’s family says they believe she’s with people familiar to her.

Some possible places she may be going are Fargo, Jamestown, Minot or Dickinson.

Police say there’s no indication she is in danger.

Anyone with information on where Brizza may be is asked to call Det. Rob Starr with Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8009 or email rstarr@grandforksgov.com.

