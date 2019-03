High Risk Sex Offender Moves To New Home in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Police Department wants you to know of a high risk sex offender who moved to a new location.

28-year-old John Bussert is living at 2125 9th Avenue South.

He was convicted in 2013 of Luring Minor by Computer. Bussert requested nude photos of a 13-year-old girl and asked her to engage in sexual acts through Facebook.

He is on the sex offender registry for life.