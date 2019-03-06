“Lucky for Life” Winning Ticket Sold In Fargo

Meanwhile, $1.5 Billion "Mega Millions" Winner Comes Forward in South Carolina But Remains Anonymous
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — Someone is holding a Lucky for Life lottery ticket that was bought in Fargo.

The state lottery says the ticket matched five white balls in the Monday night drawing.

The ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods on 13th Avenue South.

The winner has the option of annuity payments of $25,000 a year for up to 20 years or a one-time payment of $390,000.

The winner has yet to come forward.

Meanwhile, the guessing game continues in that massive Mega Millions drawing from last October.

The winner has come forward but wants to remain anonymous.

The person from South Carolina bought the winning ticket worth $1.5 billion at a gas station in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

He or she took 18 weeks to claim the one-time cash payout of $877.8 million.

It’s the largest jackpot in history won by a single player.

