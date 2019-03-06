Rink Report: Senior Weekend Gives UND One More Shot to Secure Home-Ice in the Postseason

The Fighting Hawks play Omaha this weekend

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After a series split with Colorado College, UND hockey continues to find itself in a state of urgency before its final two games of the regular season.

This weekend holds all the more weight as it still allows UND to control part of its own destiny.

If the team can pull off the series sweep, they have a chance to move into the fourth spot in the NCHC standings over Western Michigan and secure home-ice in the first round of playoffs. That is something that would be extra important to this year’s group of seniors.

“It’s obviously an emotional weekend,” senior forward Hayden Shaw said. “But these are huge games for us so I am not going to look too far into it. It just goes along with enjoying everyday. We are counting down the last ones here, so this is going to be a special one.”

“The most important thing is getting two wins and kind of hoping to put fate into our own hands,” senior forward Rhett Gardner said. “And you know, we hope to get some help after that. Obviously, you want home-ice for playoffs because there are some tough rinks to play on in this conference. If I can get anymore games in this rink, I’ll take them.”

“It is a very sentimental, emotional weekend,” head coach Brad Berry said. “But obviously, we have a job to do and it is to win a couple of games here and keep grinding it out. It was a group that came in here – I believe there was 11 of them together – and it was a group that has grown together. They were part of a National Championship team and they added to the tradition here, so it is one of those groups that wants to continue to play throughout the playoff run.”

The series begins Friday night at 7:37 and wraps up Saturday at 7:07 p.m.