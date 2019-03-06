Sen. Tina Smith Pushing For Farm Bill Provisions To Be Implemented

WASHINGTON – Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue says dairy provisions in the farm bill will be implemented in June.

Reports from the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis shows farm bankruptcies are on the rise and Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith wants to make sure farmers have protections from low prices and revenue.

The Democrat is also pushing for a new position she helped create in the farm bill to be filled soon.

“A Rural Health Liaison in the Department of Agriculture who would help make sure that rural issues and health issues are paid attention to,” Sen. Smith said.

Sen. Smith also says she’s pleased to hear from Sec. Perdue that China will buy 10 million metric tons of American soybeans. However, she’s afraid the market share the U.S. has lost in China will be hard to get back.