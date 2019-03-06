Texas Woman Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run of Fergus Falls College Student Three Years Ago

Tammy Blankenship-Harlan of Waco is charged in the death of David Grotberg
TJ Nelson,
Tammy Blankenship-Harlan and David Grotberg

WACO, TX — A Texas woman has been charged three years after a hit-and-run crash killed a college student from Fergus Falls.

50-year-old Tammy Blankenship-Harlan of Waco is charged in the death of 19-year-old David Grotberg.

He was attending Baylor University in Waco when he was struck and killed by a car while riding a bicycle with his girlfriend.

Police say an anonymous letter indicated that Blankenship-Harlan was speeding and had been drinking when she hit Grotberg.

She told investigators that she had been drinking and thought that she’d struck a homeless person.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

UPDATED: Authorities Give the All Clear in Park Ra...
Eagles, Patriots Arrive in Minneapolis for Super B...
Reward Offered For Information About Murder Of Hib...
Teen Escapes From Car After Driving Into Sinkhole ...

You Might Like

Man Officially Charged With Setting Breckenridge House On Fire

BRECKENRIDGE, MN -- A man has been charged with arson for setting fire to the Breckenridge home he was staying in on Sunday. Police found 30-year-old Solomon Wierman in the driveway. He appeared confused and had been drinking. Court documents state…

"Lucky for Life" Winning Ticket Sold In Fargo

FARGO, ND -- Someone is holding a Lucky for Life lottery ticket that was bought in Fargo. The state lottery says the ticket matched five white balls in the Monday night drawing. The ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods on…