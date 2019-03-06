Texas Woman Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run of Fergus Falls College Student Three Years Ago

Tammy Blankenship-Harlan of Waco is charged in the death of David Grotberg

Tammy Blankenship-Harlan and David Grotberg

WACO, TX — A Texas woman has been charged three years after a hit-and-run crash killed a college student from Fergus Falls.

50-year-old Tammy Blankenship-Harlan of Waco is charged in the death of 19-year-old David Grotberg.

He was attending Baylor University in Waco when he was struck and killed by a car while riding a bicycle with his girlfriend.

Police say an anonymous letter indicated that Blankenship-Harlan was speeding and had been drinking when she hit Grotberg.

She told investigators that she had been drinking and thought that she’d struck a homeless person.