4-H Provides Life-Saving Training for Kids to Use in Emergency Situations

The organization allows kids to "learn by doing"
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO, N.D. – 4-H provides kids as young as five-years-old the life-saving techniques they need to survive in almost any given circumstance.

Two young girls in California used their 4-H training to stay alive in the woods for days before being rescued.

The organization allows kids to “learn by doing” by participating in wildlife safety, first aid experience, and emergency scenarios.

A Cass County 4-H youth development representative has been involved with the group for over 15 years and says it has changed her life.

“That’s honestly one of the most rewarding things when working with 4-H skills, is seeing them start at that five or eight year old 4H that’s really nervous, doesn’t have a lot of self-confidence and seeing them grow through with whatever programming,” NDSU Extension 4-H youth development agent Sarah McNaughton said. “Whether it’s through showing livestock or working with robotics into the great youth we have today.”

You can join 4-H by contacting your local extension office through the NDSU website by clicking here.

Categories: Community, Local News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Safe Kids: Keeping Children Safe from Accidental I...
Cass County Vector Control Already Battling Mosqui...
Cass & Clay County Residents Participate in E...
New Jail Scanner to Prevent Smuggling Contraband

You Might Like

Latest "Lucky for Life" Winner is From....

BISMARCK, ND-- Someone from Mapleton has claimed the "Lucky for Life" lottery prize from Monday night's drawing. The state lottery says the winner has decided to remain anonymous. The ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods on 13th Avenue South in…

Farm Rescue Accepting Spring Crop-Planting Applications

Farm Rescue is accepting applications for spring crop-planting assistance. The group provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster. It relies on volunteers from around the country, donations and corporate sponsors.…