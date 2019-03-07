4-H Provides Life-Saving Training for Kids to Use in Emergency Situations

FARGO, N.D. – 4-H provides kids as young as five-years-old the life-saving techniques they need to survive in almost any given circumstance.

Two young girls in California used their 4-H training to stay alive in the woods for days before being rescued.

The organization allows kids to “learn by doing” by participating in wildlife safety, first aid experience, and emergency scenarios.

A Cass County 4-H youth development representative has been involved with the group for over 15 years and says it has changed her life.

“That’s honestly one of the most rewarding things when working with 4-H skills, is seeing them start at that five or eight year old 4H that’s really nervous, doesn’t have a lot of self-confidence and seeing them grow through with whatever programming,” NDSU Extension 4-H youth development agent Sarah McNaughton said. “Whether it’s through showing livestock or working with robotics into the great youth we have today.”

You can join 4-H by contacting your local extension office through the NDSU website by clicking here.