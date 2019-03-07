“Bolig Square” Could Be First To Get Property Tax Exemption Through Moorhead’s Renaissance Zone

It would be built on what is now a parking lot on 4th Street between Main Avenue and Center Avenue

Bolig Square location Image: Epic Companies

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead is one step closer to a multi-million dollar commercial and apartment development in a prime downtown location.

The Economic Development Authority has recommended the city council approve plans for Bolig Square, a five story building.

It would be built on what is now a parking lot on 4th Street between Main Avenue and Center Avenue.

The total cost is $8.2 million.

Construction could start this summer and be finished by the fall of 2020.

Epic Companies is the first company to apply for a property tax exemption through Moorhead’s new Renaissance Zone.

It’s seeking a 15-year exemption.