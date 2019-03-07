Cause of Grand Forks House Fire is “Undetermined”

One firefighter was taken to Altru Hospital after suffering minor injuries while fighting the blaze
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, ND — The cause of a house fire in Grand Forks on Saturday has been classified as undetermined.

The structure has also been deemed unsafe by the Grand Forks Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire was reported shortly after 7 Saturday night when someone spotted flames coming from windows on the first floor.

No one was at home at the time.

One firefighter was taken to Altru Hospital after suffering minor injuries while fighting the blaze and was released.

The investigation will remain open.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Update: Missing Autistic Teen Found
High Risk Sex Offender Relocates to Grand Forks
Fire Officials Release New Details Behind Grand Fo...
Girl’s State Hockey Roundup: Davies Advances...

You Might Like

Latest "Lucky for Life" Winner is From....

BISMARCK, ND-- Someone from Mapleton has claimed the "Lucky for Life" lottery prize from Monday night's drawing. The state lottery says the winner has decided to remain anonymous. The ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods on 13th Avenue South in…

Farm Rescue Accepting Spring Crop-Planting Applications

Farm Rescue is accepting applications for spring crop-planting assistance. The group provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster. It relies on volunteers from around the country, donations and corporate sponsors.…