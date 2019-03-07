Cause of Grand Forks House Fire is “Undetermined”

GRAND FORKS, ND — The cause of a house fire in Grand Forks on Saturday has been classified as undetermined.

The structure has also been deemed unsafe by the Grand Forks Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire was reported shortly after 7 Saturday night when someone spotted flames coming from windows on the first floor.

No one was at home at the time.

One firefighter was taken to Altru Hospital after suffering minor injuries while fighting the blaze and was released.

The investigation will remain open.