Pet Connection Success Story: The Budgies Find A Home

3 Budgies That Visited Last Week Now Have Forever Homes

We’ve got another successful connection to share with you.

Just last week our friend at C.A.A.R.E. brought four little, lively budgies on the show.

They’re great birds for inexperienced bird owners.

Just two days later, three of the budgies found a forever home together.

They’re very social and love being in groups.

Their new owners say on Facebook the new birds are getting along with their current budgie just fine.

They even gave them new names: Charlie, Gus, and Beau.

Adorable!