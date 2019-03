Peter Welte Nomination As U.S. District Court Judge for North Dakota Advances

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Peter Welte to serve as the U.S. District Court Judge for North Dakota.

Welte is currently in private practice but spent over a decade as State’s Attorney for Grand Forks County.

His nomination now moves on to the full Senate.

The Senate will also vote on former Lieutenant Governor Drew Wrigley’s nomination to serve again as U.S. Attorney for North Dakota.