Republicans Offer Rebuttal Bill To Gov. Walz’ Proposed Gas Tax Hike

Under Walz's budget proposal, Minnesota's gas tax would increase from nearly 30 cents to nearly 50 cents a gallon
TJ Nelson,

ST. PAUL, MN — Four Republican senators in Minnesota have introduced a rebuttal bill that would allow drivers to choose at the pump whether they want to pay an extra 20-cent per gallon gas tax.

The bill is likely a response to Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed 20-cent per gallon gas tax hike, which would not be optional.

The tax increase was included in the Democratic governor’s first budget, which he put forth last month.

Under Walz’s budget proposal, Minnesota’s gas tax would increase from nearly 30 cents to nearly 50 cents a gallon.

The revenue would go towards road and bridge projects across the state.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has said the gas tax is off the table.

Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Milaca), Sen. Jerry Relph (R-St. Cloud), Sen. Jason Rarick (R-Pine City) and Sen. Mark Koran (R-North Branch) authored the rebuttal bill.

