FARGO, ND — Fargo Police report an armed robbery at Alerus, 3137 32 Ave S. Officers on perimeter. Please avoid the area.

This morning at 7:55 a.m. , Fargo Police Officers responded to a robbery that just occurred at Alerus, 3137 32 Ave. S.

The suspect walked in and produced a note that said I have a gun give me money or I will shoot.

The suspect did not present a weapon during the robbery.

The male is described as a black male in his 20-30s, approximately 5’8”-5’10” wearing a maroon or red graduation robe.

The bank provided an unknown amount of money to the male who then fled on foot.

Officers and a K9 are actively looking for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide more information as it becomes available.