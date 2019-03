Force Drop Second Straight Game

Lancers Beat the Force 1-0

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force were looking to rebound after a loss to Des Moines on Tuesday starting a two-game homestand with the Omaha Lancers.

The Force could not come through with the win. Harrison Roy scored the only goal of the game for the Lancers.

The series with Omaha continues tomorrow night with puck drop at 7 P.M. at Scheels Arena.