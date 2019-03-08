LIVE: Talking Lutefisk With The Sons of Norway

Lutefisk and Meatball Lunch Postponed, But There's Still A Chance
Adam Ladwig

 

Stein Rommesmo made the tough call to postpone this Sunday’s planned lutefisk and meatball lunch at the Kringen Lodge #25 Sons of Norway.

The weather forecast is just too crummy to carry one.

He told Adam Ladwig that fact in the middle of their live interview promoting the postponed event.

But it’s still planned, now on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

The Norwegian delicacy is an important part of preserving Scandinavian culture, and volunteers come from all around to help serve it.

Even though Rommesmo doesn’t like lutefisk himself, he’s encouraging people to cross an item off their Norwegian bucket list and give it a try.

And if you don’t like it, there’s always homemade meatballs.

