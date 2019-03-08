Deputies Cleared in Shooting of Man Near Arvilla, ND

A Grand Forks man was shot after two deputies stopped to check on a car on the shoulder of Highway 2

UPDATE March 8th – The Grand Forks County States Attorney’s Office says Grand Forks County Dep. Lee Mewes and Cpl. Chris Hutton’s actions in the shooting of a suspect last month near Arvilla “were objectively reasonable” since they were “in fear for their safety.”

Police say Travis Holt pointed a gun at a deputy as they were checking on a car on the shoulder of Highway 2 on February 17th.

Holt has been charged with terrorizing, unlawful possession of a firearm, and violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order.

GRAND FORKS CO., ND — The man shot after he pulled a gun on deputies near Arvilla on Sunday has been identified.

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office reports 34-year-old Travis Holt was hospitalized, but his condition hasn’t been released.

The sheriff’s office says Holt pointed a gun and a shot was fired.

Deputy Lee Mewes and Corporal Chris Hutton are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the state crime bureau.

Holt pleaded guilty last year to assault and violating a protection order.