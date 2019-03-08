Play Of The Week Nominees: March 8

Richland, Hillsboro-Central-Valley Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — For this week’s Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week Nominees, the theme of championships continue.

Both of the plays come from Class B Boys Basketball and the region one and two championships.

First up, from Richland and Kindred at the SHAC.

Kindred driving the lane turns it over, Richland gets in transition leading to beautiful passing and the nice finish with the and one from the Colts Carter Lingen.

But is it better than what we saw from the Region Two championship game Thursday night.

Hillsboro-Central-Valley forces the turnover, Patrick Linke has one defender to beat on the drive, schools him. Finishes the lay in.

You can vote for the Play of the Week on the Sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting in the poll tweeted out by @KVRRSports.