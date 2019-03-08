Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament Preview

NDSU is the four seed, while North Dakota is the seven seed
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball coach Dave Richman refers to tournament time as the third season.

The slate is wiped clean as all eight teams in the Summit League Tournament are three wins away from an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Bison match up with Oral Roberts in the first round, a team they beat twice already this season, but who also see the return of their leading scorer.

UND is the seven seed and draws Omaha in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks say this is when their team shines the most.

