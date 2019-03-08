Thompson Boys Basketball Heads to State Tournament for the First Time in School History

The Tommies defeated Hillsboro-Central Valley in the Region 2 Finals

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the first time in school history, the Thompson boys basketball team is heading to the state tournament.

This comes after the Tommies won the Region 2 title against the two-time reigning State Champions Hillsboro Central valley.Top-seeded Thompson took down the second-seeded Burros 59-53 in front of a full house at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Down eight points at the half, Thompson rallied from behind and is now three wins away from a state title.

“This is the end result of a lot of hard work and a positive attitude and guys accepting roles and playing their roles to a ‘T,'” head coach Brandy George said. “You don’t get to this point without people accepting roles and I am just so proud of this group and what they have done and more importantly, who they are as people.”

“It goes beyond this team,” senior guard Caydn Schwabe said. “Everyone who has ever put on a Thompson basketball jersey, this is for them. This is awesome.”