FM Autism Warriors Hunting for Best Chili, Giving Back in the Process

WEST FARGO, N.D. — F-M Autism Warriors is on the hunt to find the best chili cook in the metro.
The organization is a group of motorcyclists who fundraise throughout the year to create scholarships for individuals with autism and the organizations who support them. For $10, anyone could submit their chili recipe. F-M Autism Warriors awarded the best cook with $100. There was also a silent auction featuring a weekend trip to Minneapolis, We Fest tickets and much more.
“We all like to volunteer and give back our time. We all met each other through motorcycle riding and with Abate sponsoring the event and Simplicity Salon and Family voices of North Dakota, we all work together to support autism in some fashion or know someone living with autism. So we thought it would be a great opportunity to kick off our fundraising events for the year,” said Tonya Oss-Brewer, FM Autism Warriors vice president.
F-M Autism Warriors will have its 3rd annual bike run in West Fargo on August 24. For tickets, click here.
