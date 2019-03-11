Legalized Pot in Minnesota Goes Up in Smoke

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – A bill legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota failed Monday when Senate Republicans blocked it, likely ending its chances for the year.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 6-3 to defeat the measure. All six Republicans opposed it, including State Senators Bill Ingebrigtsen of Alexandria and Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks. They sided with law enforcement officials and a grieving mother over Minnesotans who say they use marijuana to relax and for treatment of chronic pain.

“I cannot fathom how this is a good idea for Minnesota,” said Mike Goldstein, the police chief in Plymouth, who was one of three police officials to speak against the legislation Monday. “There will be two undisputed beneficiaries: Big Marijuana, and those who want to get high.”