Limke’s Drive Earns HS Play of the Week for HCV

The Burro scored on a nice move in transition

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Patrick Limke showed off his big-game play-making ability very quickly into the Class-B region 2 boys basketball championship game.

The matchup between Hillsboro-Central Valley and Thompson was scoreless, and Limke stole the ball away and drove the length of the court for a layup.

He is the winner of the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.